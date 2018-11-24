Write off Super Falcons at own peril, Chikwelu warns

Super Falcons captain, Rita Chikwelu has fired a warning to their rivals not take the team’s 0-1 loss to Banyana Banyana into account, as the Nigerian girls still have fire in their bellies and are ready to go all the way to the final.

The Super Falcons lost their opening game to South Africa, but regained some confidence after beating Zambia 4-0 in a game they missed a dozen of scoring chances.

But speaking ahead of the game, the combative midfielder said that the Super Falcons cannot be written off, adding that they are not only determined to beat Equatorial Guinea, but also advance to the final and defend the Cup.

“We are so fired up for the rest of our games. And it will be out of place for our main rivals to write us off, our aim is to reach the final and win it again,” said Chikwelu.

“Of course we know what is at a stake and we are going all out to fight like we have always done.”