World savings day: FBN promotes financial literacy in schools

OFFICIALS of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank, both subsidiaries of FBNHoldings Plc, joined the rest of the world on October 31, 2018 to mark the 2018 World Savings Day by visiting 30 secondary schools and more than 1000 students across the country to impart with knowledge of financial literacy nuggets.

The World Savings Day is in line with FirstBank’s FutureFirst programme, specially designed to equip students with the knowledge of money management, early entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence whilst stimulating in them savings culture at an early age.

Also, volunteers from FBNQuest Merchant Bank went further to cover and highlight how students can take advantage of investment opportunities in fixed deposits and mutual funds from a young age, cultivating the habit of putting money away to meet medium to long term financial goals.

According to the official website of World Savings Day, “World Savings Day or World Thrift Day was established to inform people all around the world about the idea of saving their money in a bank rather than keeping it under their mattress” which is akin to FirstBank’s commitment toencouraging its key stakeholders, customers, to imbibe savings culture whilst having their children also carried along on the essence of savings through its youth focused products, KidsFirsts (0 – 12 years) and MeFirst (13 – 17 years) carefully designed to meet the financial targets of the given demographics.