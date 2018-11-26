World AIDS Day: NACA harps on need for HIV testing

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As activities to mark 2018 World AIDS Day begins, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, on Monday, urged Nigerians to present themselves for HIV testing in order to ascertain their status.

FG donates 4,200 farm inputs, relief materials to empower Borno IDPs

Director General of NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who made the appeal at a news conference in Abuja, said having a test was essential for access to lifesaving treatment.

He called on all stakeholders to work towards realising the importance of HIV testing; saying this year’s edition presents “an opportunity for every community to unite against HIV, show support for people living with the disease and remember those who have passed away due to AIDS.

“It is an opportunity to remind the public of the importance of testing for HIV. Having a HIV test is an essential step towards accessing life-saving HIV treatment.

“As we progress towards putting everybody living with HIV in Nigeria on treatment, NACA will continue to push for increased resources to be dedicated for HIV prevention activities, which include improved access to HIV testing and widespread availability of self-test kits.

“Get a HIV test today, it may be the most important decision you take and could save your life.”

Speaking also, UNAIDS Country Director, Erasmus Morah, said this year’s theme: ‘Know your status’ is apt going for Nigeria going by the country’s 2017 treatment data which shows that the main challenge towards attainment of the its targets was that of having many people living with HIV in Nigeria know their status.

He added that UNAIDS launched the new report on ‘Knowledge is Power’ to highlight how providing a variety of testing options and services, such as community-based testing and home-based testing, can help mitigate many of the logistical, structural and social barriers to HIV testing.

Highlights of activities lined up to mark this year’s World AIDS Day, which is the 30th in the series, include: a formal ceremony with participation from high level government officials, representatives of people living with HIV, development partners, as well as adolescents and young people, voluntary HIV testing and counselling on the streets, markets, church, mosque, IDP camps and other places, and a strong social media engagement to link people living with HIV, young people, women and girls networks and associations with decision makers at all levels.