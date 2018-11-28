World AIDS Day: Coordinator urges Nigerians to go for testing

Mr Araoye Segilola, the National Coordinator, National AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections Control Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, has advised Nigerians to take advantage of the free HIV testing at government hospitals to know their status.

Segilola gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that as the world prepares to celebrate the World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Nigerians ought to use the opportunity of the celebration to know their status.

NAN reports that the theme for this year’s celebration, which marks the 30th anniversary of the First World AIDS Day, is “Know your Status”.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to go for HIV testing, as it was the only way to achieve the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) 90-90-90 target.

“Despite the wide availability of HIV testing services in Nigeria, many people still do not know their status.

“The federal ministry of health remains committed to playing its part toward achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 goals aims at ensuring that 90 per cent of people living with HIV know their status.

“We also want to ensure that 90 per cent of those who know their status are receiving treatment and 90 per cent of those on treatment are virally suppressed.

“Innovative strategies are also being employed to meet these populations some of which include continued expansion of couples HIV Counselling and Testing (CHCT), introduction of Partner Notification Services (PNS), HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) and Recency Testing,’’ the statement read in part.

Segilola acknowledged the support of various donors, development partners and civil society organisations, adding that the achievements recorded so far was due to their collaborative efforts