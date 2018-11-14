Workers’ welfare, paramount to my administration – Akeredolu

By Adekunle Aliyu

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that his administration has been faithful to the promise of not owing workers’ salary as well as clearing the inherited arrears.

The governor, who said the workers’ welfare is paramount, noted that the state must also take a huge step in investing in the future and promote partnership for progress.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement on his verified twitter handle, said that his administration has offset 4.8 (80% October 2016 paid ) out of seven months owed by the previous administration , adding that another 1.2 months of arrears (including 20% of arrears unpaid for month of October 2016) will be paid this week. The Governor stressed that his administration is on track to clearing all outstanding by the year end

His words: “When we took over government, we made it a priority to put public servants welfare first and I pledged on my first day in office to ensure that all salary arrears totalling 7 months will be fully paid.

“We have been in government for a year and eight months now and barring external circumstances, we have not missed any of our salary obligations. We have also been able to offset 4.8 (80% October 2016 paid) out of the 7 months owed by the previous administration.

“We will be offsetting another 1.2 months of arrears (including 20% of arrears unpaid for month of October 2016) this week and we are on track to clearing all outstanding by year end.

“This decision has taken a major strain on our State finances with us dedicating over 82% of net inflow on salaries. This includes all FG assistance. Ondo State has more than exceeded all expectations and we intend to do more

“Less than 15% of net inflow since this administration began has been injected towards capital projects yet, we have completed over 45km of roads and are on track to complete 70km by the end of our second year.

“Our interventions in UBEC/SUBEB counterpart funding have led to the renovation of over 350 primary schools with another 200 still undergoing a makeover. By the end of our second year, we would have touched more than half of every primary school in the Ondo State

” I would be remiss if I failed to mention the milestones achieved in agriculture and our quantum of investments in land clearing to facilitate large scale agricultural investments. Our Youths on the Ridges program has trained new Agripreneurs.

“We must also speak on the activities of our first lady who has so far empowered youths & women in 17 of 18 LGAs and has trained over 700 secondary school girls on how to be renewable energy entrepreneurs.

“Our activities continue to touch the grassroots with RUWASSA rehabilitating over 700 rural boreholes. Thousands more people now have access to clean water and this will grow as we are just one of four states to be a part of Partnership for Enhanced WASH (PE-WASH)

“We have also met all counterpart financial obligations that have made us eligible for World Bank funded projects such as RAAMP (over 300km of rural access roads), NEWMAP (Erosion Control especially in the Oil Producing Areas) and REDD+ (Forest conservation).

“While the welfare of our workers is paramount, I believe we must also invest in our future. We will continue to build our Internally Generated Revenue (300% increase), promote partnerships for progress and save for the future because changing the lives of our people is a goal worthy of our best efforts.”