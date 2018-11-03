`Women Support Women’ initiative by Adara Foundation, Tiffany Amber launched in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

‘Women Support Women’ was truly the theme of the Adara x TAN by Tiffany Amber collaboration launch event which took place at the TAN store in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday October 27, 2018, as an exciting range of women flocked in large numbers to purchase pieces from the new collection.

The collection features a selection of styles by TAN by Tiffany Amber, which utilizes a delicate blend of modern sophistication and glamour, offered at the right price point. Each piece was carefully hand designed by 24 women who are being supported by the EWARE programme – which trains financially challenged women to be skilled artisans, knowledgeable about and able to produce and trade profitably in the best quality adire, tie and dye and batik designs.

Adara Foundation’s partnership with Tiffany Amber Nigeria provides a unique platform for women to join forces to create significant market opportunities for low-income women.

Speaking on the collaboration, Yvonne Fasinro, founder, Adara Foundation stated: “The Adara x TAN by Tiffany Amber collaboration has given us the opportunity to empower several women through ethical fashion, enabling the women designers to make a percentage from every fabric created. This helps empower the women to create their own streams of income. The main goal is to make women from low-income families become increasingly important participants in the economy.

Guests in attendance include: Bolanle Austen-Peters, Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Dimeji Alara, Omoyemi Akerele, Osayi Alile, Somkele Idhalama, Suzzy Menkes, and Veronica Odeka, amongst others.

The Adara X TAN by Tiffany Amber Nigeria line launch event is proudly supported by the following women led organizations — Wott to Eat, The Event Design Studio, Creative Accents and Koko’s Cookies.