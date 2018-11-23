Woman defrauds Rep of $49,800

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 37-year-old lady, Amarachukwu Chineke, who allegedly defrauded a member of the House of Representatives, representing Idah Federal Constituency Kogi State, Emmanuel Egwu, of $49,800, has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos.

Chineke, whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence and stealing preferred against her by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant and others who are still at large, committed the alleged offence on September 19, at Abraham Adesanya Street, Lekki Lagos.

He claimed Chineke obtained the money under the false pretence that she was in a position to exchange the said sum to its Naira equivalent of N15,438,000.

Mameh said that the defendant connived with others, who are yet to be found, to steal $49,800, the property of Emmanuel Egwu, with pretence to give him the naira equivalent.

According to him, the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 314 (3) and 287 (5) (a), of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

Consequently, Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted her bail, in the sum of N2million, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till December 10, for trial.