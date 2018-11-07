Woman, 25, docked for allegedly biting man’s ear

A 25-year-old woman, Edet Gift, was on Wednesday brought before an Ota Magistrates ‘ Court in Ogun for allegedly biting a man’s ear.

Gift, who lives at No. 4, Ojubanire St., Off Joju, Ota, is facing a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Samson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 30, at about 9.30am at his residence.

Samson said that the accused assaulted the complainant, Mr Oily Mayowa, by biting his left ear when a fight broke out between them.

She said the incident caused the complainant bodily harm.

The offence contravened Section 338 of Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Law of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs B. S. Abdulsalam, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

Abdulsalam adjourned the case until Nov. 12, for further hearing. (NAN)