Wizkid vs Wizkid in concert!

XCHANGE, a consortium of spectacular event promoters has unveiled six mega shows that will definitely light up both the Christmas and the new year seasons, with Wizkid headlining two of the shows.

Intimating the press during the week about the upcoming shows, Tajudeen Adepetu, CEO of CMA Group (Consolidated Media Associates Limited), owners of Xchange said Xchange was established to create international world-class shows and experiences that will see event goers, artistes’ fans and followers gather in the most prestigious event venues in Nigeria.

Aside staging personalized headlined shows, Xchange will also stage two thematic festivals, Afrobeat Festival and Urban Music Festival in Lagos. The first show, holding on December 5, at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels, Lagos, will see singer Asa, teaming up with fashion and lifestyle brand, Spice TV for the inaugural launch of Spice Lifestyle Honours. The event, according to Adepetu, will pay homage to African fashion icons and brands while honouring the best within the fashion and lifestyle space on the continent. Asa, with several albums including “Beautiful Imperfection”, “Bed of Stone’ and her self-titled

debut album will give a powerful performance from her newly released album during the awards ceremony and gala night with the backing of her orchestra.

Also, music superstar, Wizkid will be on duty too, as he headlines two shows, “ Wizkid Made in Lagos Shutdown” and Wizkid Exclusive VIP Experience.” While the former will hold on December 19, at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, the latter will hold at the 5,000 capacity Eko Hotels Convention Centre. Wizkid has actively declared his intention to be close to his home-grown fans and these two shows will seal the love affair. Each show, according to the organizers, will have a lineup of supporting stars including Tiwa Savage, Afro B, Duncan Mighty, Skepta, Maleekberry and Ceeza Mili. The shows, which will be hosted by Basketmouth will also feature artistes from Wizkid’s Starboy label imprint.

There will also be the Urban music festival, which returns to Lagos this year with a bang, featuring the biggest artistes in the country, including D’banj, Skales, 2face, MI Abaga, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Phyno, Ycee, Wande Coal, Niniola, Falz, and the host, VJ Adams. The show is slated for December 21,Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island. Other lined up events include, Afrobeat festival, which CMA boss said is launching in Nigeria this year mainly because the country’s music is currently enjoying global acclamation with an attractive mainstream appeal. The event is scheduled to hold on the 22nd of December, at the Eko Atlantic City with a lineup of incredible artistes. The final show, will be The Soundcity MVP Awards, which holds at Eko hotel, Victoria, on January 5, 2019 with an exciting line up of the biggest music stars and talents from the continent. The award ceremony, now in its third year will showcase the best of African talents, reward the most hardworking talents and excite a global audience of about 50 million eyeballs across the world in her typical fashion; from unleashing greatness to boosting artiste’s art form, MVP returns with the strong message of AFRICA IS NOW.