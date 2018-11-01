‘Without resettlement of refugees, Bakassi remains Nigeria’s dark spot’

By Emma Una

CALABAR—years after the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon, the displaced people are still squatting in camps without schools, water and health facilities.

The lawmaker representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Essien Ayi, who stated this on Wednesday in Calabar while addressing his supporters, said women and children die regularly in Bakassi.

He claimed that there were no budgetary allocations for the development of Bakassi.

His words: “When women die during childbirth and children die because of malaria or hunger it is annoying. To make the government live up to its responsibility and terms of the agreement before the ceding of the area, I have sponsored a Bill for an Act of the National Assembly for the creation of Bakassi Development and Resettlement Commission. The Bill wants resources to be dedicated to the construction of schools, roads and healthcare facilities in the area.

“There are three committees for the resettlement of Bakassi people who choose to live with their kit and kin in Nigeria and there is nothing to show for it.

“The Bill I have initiated will take care of the development of the area for 10 years with a specific amount of money set aside for the development of Bakassi.’’