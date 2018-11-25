Winners emerge in Peakline 5-Aside football competition

Winners have emerged in the 2018 Peakline 5-Aside football competition for primary and secondary schools in Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA of Lagos state.

The competition which is open to both boys and girls seeks to discover football talents at the grassroots and help pupils and students alike combine the round leather game with education. This year’s edition saw schools from Apapa also participating and a record turnout of spectators.

The 2018 edition also marked the 18th anniversary of the competition and the inclusion of the Junior Secondary School category.

One notable feat in this year’s edition as McAnthony Anaelechukwu, organizer of the competition explained was the use of astro turf. The astro turf is an initiative of Hon. Adekunle Fatai Ayoola, Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, aimed as revamping sporting infrastructures in public primary schools in the local government.

Speaking shortly before the commencement of the final matches, Hon Ayoola explained that the aim of the initiative is to groom children to channel their energy towards sporting activities as this will help check delinquent activities. According to him, three astro turf pitches have been laid within primary schools in the LGA while work is in progress to add fifty-five more.

In the first final match of the day between LA Primary School and Unity Primary School, both teams drew blanks at the end of regulation time and could only be separated by penalties which Unity won 3-2.

Happiness Agbonye’s lone strike in the first half was enough to help Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior School see off Marvis Leaders College and retain the title in the girls’ final. The AJIF girls dominated the match from start to finish.

Abraham Bansil’s brace was the decider when Emmanuel Anglican School took on Ajeromi Ifelodun Junior School in the newly introduced category.

Lawal Habib of Topfield College equalized deep in stoppage time to drag the final for Senior Secondary School boys into penalties after Emmanuel Usim of Emmanuel Anglican School had opening scoring five minutes from time.

Topfield College won after captain of the side Ifeanyi Okorie coverted the last kick to win it 3-1 for his school.

A record number of 32 schools participated in this year’s edition.