WikiMaster App launches new JAMB Exam Preparation Portal 

An online portal that will help students prepare for JAMB Examinations called WikiMaster App has unveiled.

The new portal built for Nigeria and West Africa Students who are preparing for Jamb exams was recently launched by the WikiMaster Nigeria User Group. The company has been focused on making the app more useful for students by adding former exam questions for JAMB in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry and other subjects.

According to Head, WikiMaster Group in Nigeria, Ayokanmi Oyeyemi, “We believe in the potential of WikiMaster as a vital part of student studies. Both in the fact that it uses Wikipedia, which a global encyclopaedia and now, has a great number of questions that can be used in preparation for the JAMB Exams.”

Oyeyemi disclosed that as of today, 1500 questions from JAMB are accessible in the WikiMaster App. The goal is to have over 5000 JAMB, WASC and Exam questions in the app, by the end of December 2018.

“The WikiMaster App recently attained a download of over 500000 in Android and iOS. WikiMaster has also received 4.5/5.0 in reviews by the users of the app in the Play Store. WikiMaster app has now 450000 Multiple Choice Questions in all subjects on top of Wikipedia articles created by the World of Knowledge (WOK) Community, thus, being both a valuable tool for students who want to learn more on any subject in school and trivia app” says Oyeyemi.

Erik Bolinder, the founder of WOKcraft – creators of the Knowledge Network WOK, said that the aim is to have all the National Exams from all countries in WikiMaster to facilitate diverse learning among students.

According to him, Nigeria and West Africa are the first to be launched on this plan, due to the active Community and popularity the app has received in Nigeria during 2018.

“We have already linked quizzes and tests to 200000 Wikipedia articles and this is making the app and WOK even better. The World of Knowledge Community is growing daily, with more wokers (WikiMaster App Users) downloading the app and joining the community,” says Bolinder.

Bolinder further noted; “Our goal is to have a quiz on top of every Wikipedia article thereby making the Wikipedia experience so much more fun. It makes the learning of any subject both easier and fun, which is enjoyable learning for students in school and entertaining for quiz lovers as well.”

He further stated that the more people download and recommend WOK, the more viral it gets and we are thrilled to see things accelerate at this point. If the app helps Nigerian Students to study effortlessly for their admission into Universities, this is a great bonus, says Erik Bolinder.

WikiMaster can be downloaded from AppStore and Google PlayStore.