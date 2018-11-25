Wike declares landlord of collapsed building wanted, orders enquiry

PORT HARCOURT—GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, ordered the arrest of the unidentified owner of a seven-storey building under construction in Port Harcourt, the state capital, which collapsed Friday.

Governor Wike, who described the tragedy as a sad development, also ordered a commission of inquiry even as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, declared seven bodies were recovered and 26 rescued alive in the ongoing rescue operations.

Wike, during a visit to the site, said: “I commiserate with families that have lost loved ones, who came to seek their daily bread. Government will do all it can to give them support.

“I have directed the Attorney-General of Rivers State to ensure that steps are taken to do what is right within the ambit of the law.

“Whoever approved this structure—contractor or government officials— will face the full weight of the law.

“Government will take steps to acquire this property. We cannot allow this illegality. The master plan of this area does not allow a seven-storey building.”