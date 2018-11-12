Why PDP Group is disowning governorship, Senate candidates in Borno

By Dayo Johnson

The division in the Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday crystallised in Lagos when party activists from the state disowned the party’s governorship and Borno Central Senatorial candidates for the 2019 General Election.

The governorship ticket of the party is presently the subject of litigation between Mohammed Imam who is recognised by the national secretariat and Mohammed Wakil, a former minister of state, works and former leader of the House of Representatives.

The group, Yerwa-Oodua PDP support Group spoke at a press conference in Sheraton Hotel declared that as at date the PDP was yet to have valid governorship and Borno Central Senate candidates.

Comprising of Borno State stalwarts of the party resident in Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States” they spoke at the end of their 26th quarterly stakeholders meeting which began on Friday and ended at the weekend in Lagos.

Chairman of the group, Bakura Goni Makinta and his secretary, Mustapha Mustapha, said unless the INEC adopts the former Minister of state for power, Mohammed Wakil as PDP governorship candidate as well as a former speaker of the state assembly, Bukar Kachallah as the PDP candidate for Borno Central senatorial election, as the situation stands, candidates challenging the PDP in the two elections will go into the 2019 elections unopposed.

They added that whereas some PDP members were making reference to 2011 in which an incumbent Governor lost the Borno Central senatorial election to PDP, they ignored the fact that back in 2011, the PDP had the advantage of Mohammed Goni as its governorship candidate whose popularity influenced the outcome of the National Assembly elections and in addition, the APC currently has popular candidates besides the advantage of a President Muhammadu Buhari who was in the CPC as at 2011 when an incumbent Governor lost the Senate to the PDP.