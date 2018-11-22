Why I am on a mission to free Lagos west – Gbadebo Rhodes vivour

Speaking at an event in Ikeja, the PDP senatorial candidate for Lagos West, Gbadebo Rhodes vivour, while making a pact with his constituents, promised to free the people of Lagos West, from a political leadership that has failed them woefully.

He decried the absentee representation of the incumbent, Senator Adeola Yayi , who he accused of pursuing a futile ambition to be governor of ogun state while denying the constituents in Lagos who elected him, credible representation.

Police begin investigation into alleged killing of 85-year-old woman

He said “you wonderful people in Lagos west do not deserve the kind of neglect and utter disregard you have suffered under the APC. Look at our roads, look at the tankers disturbing your peace and businesses daily, and nobody cares. Instead of your elected Senator to work hard to solve these problems he is busy pursuing a futile ambition in Ogun state to be governor”.

REVEALED: Reasons why Buhari will be re-elected by South West – Fashola

Gbadebo Rhodes assured the gathering that would be hands on and promised to deliver on his promises. He closed his speech with the following words “I am running to show you what true representation looks and feels like, I am running to fight for you, to ensure that you get all that is due you and to make sure that you are never left to struggle on your own. I want to free you from a political elite that only care about themselves and their cronies. With your support, our path to freedom starts now”.