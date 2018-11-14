Why Delta created job, wealth scheme – Mekwuye

By Nath Onojake

ASABA—Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Mr. Edward Mekwuye, has said that, the overall objective of the job and wealth creation scheme of Delta State government is to develop the non-oil sector by promoting small scale businesses for youths which will ensure sustainable development and shared prosperity for all Deltans.

Mekwuye stated this at a business clinic organised by the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring for beneficiaries of Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme, STEP, and Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme, YAGEP, in Asaba.

He said in pursuit of this objective the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, set up a job and wealth creation architecture immediately after his inauguration consisting of the job creation office to select, train and empower unemployed youths from 18 – 35 years in various vocational skills, to become entrepreneurs, managers and business leaders.

According to him, the architecture has also imbedded in it a separate Agency for Monitoring and Mentoring beneficiaries of the job and wealth creation scheme such as the office of the Executive Assistant on Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, adding that the overall results of the youth initiative have been remarkable.

The Governor’s aide pointed out that its huge success has attracted the attention of major national and international institutions including the World Bank which has provided substantial grant for, and become co-sponsor, for some aspects of the programme.

He said that as a further boost to the programme, the directorate hosted the Business Clinic as part of its mentoring towards achieving some objectives such as serving as a platform for training and learning for beneficiaries of the state job creation programme, to serve as a platform for disseminating critical information to beneficiaries on the ease of doing business in Nigeria among others.

He said that the introduction of Business mentorship by the Governor, demonstrates his commitment to a statement he made during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2015 that “we will succeed as a government when our people succeed”.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to take the Business Mentoring Programme seriously as “we join hands with the Governor in the journey to build a greater and prosperous Delta State.