Why Buhari’s presence in Paris peace forum necessary – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency has explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s presence at the Peace Forum in France that starts today is will have tremendous advantage in tackling security challenges in the country.

Speaking with journalists on arrival in Paris, Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that Nigeria cannot afford to stay away from the forum as it has its own share of negative impact of insurgency.

According to him, it is better for President Buhari to join other world leaders to find a common front and solutions to the incidences of bloodshed, insurgencies, and rebellions ravaging the world.

He said “Well the world has seen too much of war, it has seen too much of bloodshed, too much of insurgency, has seen rebellions, has seen too much lost of lives in many millions.

“In Nigeria, we know the Boko Haram insurgency, we have ISIS, we have Taliban, and these things are all over the world.

“So, if world leaders will gather to celebrate peace, I think it’s a refreshing thing. And coincidentally, it’s coming at a time the world is cerebrating 100 years after the end of the first world war. So it’s very significant for the world to celebrate peace instead of war.”

On what Nigeria would to take away from this forum, he said “Nigeria is part of the global community and Nigeria needs peace just like other countries of the world.

“So, it is not unlikely that here they are going to talk about the theaters of wars, insurgencies, and unrest all over the world. They will form a common front and common solution.

“So it is very important for Nigeria to be here, Nigeria needs peace.”

With the President scheduled to meet the Nigerian community in France on Monday, he said that the issue of the up coming general elections in Nigeria may dominate the discussions.

“Well at a time Nigeria is about to go to the polls, I’m sure he is going to assure them that it will be free, it will be fair, and it will be peaceful,” he stated