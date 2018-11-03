Why all Edo University Iyamho courses are accredited – Hon. Iyoha

Edo State House of Assembly Committee on Education has visited Edo University Iyamho.

Led by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Engr. Osaigbovo Iyoha, the visit, which is his first since he assumed office as Chairman, was to enable him see the infrastructural and academic development in the university.

Iyoha, alongside members of his committee, was conducted round the facilities in the institution by the Management of the university under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor.

The team visited the Faculty of Engineering where the lawmakers availed themselves the opportunity to see the facilities at the Chemical Laboratories, Civil Laboratories, Computer Laboratories and Electrical/Electronic Laboratories. Other areas were the Central Engineering Workshop, Woodwork Section of Engineering Workshop as well as the Foundry Section of Engineering Workshop.

The visitors were also at the College of Medical Sciences to see facilities at the Central Laboratories, Technologically Enhanced Laboratories, Skills Laboratories and the Anatomage Table.

The lawmakers also inspected ongoing projects in the university such as the Teaching Hospital, Senate Building, Faculty of Law Building and the Basic Medical Sciences Building.

During a chat with newsmen, the House Committee Chairman said, “We have seen beautiful things and I am proud to be an Edo man; now I know why all the courses in the university are accredited”

Iyoha, who expressed confidence in the vision and leadership of the Vice Chancellor, assured the university’s Management of the Committee’s readiness to work with the executive on measures towards the speedy completion of ongoing projects.

“I am highly impressed and I want to thank the Vice Chancellor. He is doing a great job with his team. I have been to universities in Nigeria and abroad; what I have seen here today is the best that I have ever seen. We are going to talk with the executive and see how we can speedily complete the projects that will also be good for the university and the state”, he stated.

Reacting, the Vice Chancellor, Aluyor, who expressed optimism that the visit was a source of inspiration for the university, noted that the lawmakers had been of immense support. “I must say I am proud to have this set of people representing us in the state House of Assembly, and I think that they have demonstrated that when a child is doing well, you are encouraged to give all the assistance that the child needs to do better”, he said.