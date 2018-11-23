Who’s the man in Tonto Dikeh’s life?

Love her or hate her, actress Tonto Dikeh is one woman that cannot hide her feelings for any reason. So, the mother of one, during the week left many guessing following her recent IG posts as she kept referring to ‘My lover and Baby,’ suggesting that she’s in love again. With a special half-nude photo, the actress penned some sweet words for the love of her life days after calling out her most recent ex-husband, Churchill. In her post, she wrote, “I want you for the rest of my life but even that doesn’t seem long enough. I will tell the world, you are my lady.Nothing dey fit do, my lover”

“They cannot put asunder, no never. Na we and you forever…and the day after. Oh baby, dem no know (dem no know). Oh we almost give it up (give it up). Oh we never had it all (had it all)…” Her fans are wondering who is that lucky man who has stolen the heart of the drama queen.