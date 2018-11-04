WHO applauds National Health Conference 2018 on personal hygiene

The first ever conference and award initiative on national health advancement, may have defined a new path, as the World Health Organization presents control strategies for health hazards at the 2018 National Health advancement Conference and Awards, held on the 25th of October in Abuja.

Country Representative, WHO Nigeria, Dr. Wondi Alemu, who was represented by Mr Edwin Isotue Edeh, the National Consultant, Public Health and Environment, WHO, highlighted the overall benefits of individual and community commitment in the control of health hazards in Nigeria.

Mr. Edwin pointed out strategies like, personal hygiene, community sanitation, efficient use of personal protective equipments, strategic dialogue and influence policy as key factors to the prevention and control of health hazards in Nigeria.

Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

He also stressed on the issue of ‘Water Sanitation Hygiene – WASH,’ as a unique intervention to health development in primary schools across Nigeria.

The convener of the 2018 National Health Advancement Conference and Awards Queen Chikezie Ijeoma, while in her welcome address introduced the theme, Environmental Health “Reawakening National Awareness on Environmental Health Hazards”.

Notable personalities that graced the occasion include Mrs. Oluwatoyin Saraki, wife of the Senate president and founder, Wellbeing Foundation, Africa, who was well represented; Dr. Mike Omotosho, Chairman of the Occasion and founder, Mike Omotosho Foundation; Jubril Ibrahim the Minister of Environment, DG Federal Fire service and representations from Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Sack NHIS Executive Secretary now, Labour tells Buhari

Meanwhile, several institutions and dignified personalities have commended the successful cpnduct of the historic NAHAC 2018 event, stating that the World Health Organisation and Help Keep Clean Campaign frontliner left no stone unturned at ensuring fruition for the conference and award event.

However, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma Stella, is at the concluding stage of unveiling a new direction in her humanitarian engagements, as she draws national attention to her interest in Girl-child education, through her most recent book publication, which focuses on Girl-child education across Nigeria, and basic emphasis on the north