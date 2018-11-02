What weather will look like on Saturday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny, hot dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Friday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central cities with chances of localised thunderstorm over Jalingo and Mambilla axis.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms over few places with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The global climate disaster warning

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy morning and sunny afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 35 to 38 and 14 to 25 respectively.

NiMet predicts rains, cloudy weather for Wednesday

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over the entire region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over the inland state, with thunderstorms over the coastal axis with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the northern cities with chances of localised thunderstorms over the central region and scattered thunderstorms over the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

NAN