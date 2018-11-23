We’ve been living from hand to mouth; Taraba IDPs lament

As POWA donates relief materials

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Over 5000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs who have been confined to Government Day Secondary School, Jalingo and Government Day Secondary School, Kona in Taraba state on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief when another batch of relief materials were delivered to their camps.

Most of the IDPs who have become refugees in their home country were displaced by marauding herdsmen from their various communities spread across Lau and Ardokola local government areas of the state.

Most of them who looked malnourished and frail have been surviving by the goodwill of the state government, groups and individuals who regularly bring relief materials as succour.

According to some of the IDPs, their communities were still under siege and were afraid of going back for fear of being attacked.

Some of them who spoke with Vanguard noted that most of their life investments domiciled in their various communities have been reduced to nothing and hope that someday they would be able to see their ancestral homes once more.

According to an inmate in Kona Camp, Gambo Titus, feeding has always become a major challenge, but with the relief materials they could still survive.

“We have now become beggars and live from hand to mouth. Our children at their tender age have been exposed to suffering which has disorganized the good plans we had for them.

“Thank God for those who have been bringing relief materials to us in form of food items, if not most people here would have died of starvation.”

While some have started getting on their feet by working as labourers and taking up menial jobs in Jalingo, the state capital to cater for themselves and their families, others are just lying idle waiting for the next batch of relief materials to arrive.

In line with her corporate social responsibility, the Police Officers Wife Association, POWA in Taraba state on Wednesday took relief materials to the two Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp.

The gesture according to the group was to extend the hand of fellowship to the displaced persons and to bring smiles on their faces as the yuletide season approaches.

The group who conveyed the food items in 7 Hilux vans solicited for more support from government and well meaning individuals for the IDPs.

Chairperson of POWA and wife of Taraba state commissioner of police, Nene Akinremi who led her members to the two IDP camps was saddened by the condition of the inmates.

She however expressed hope that the government and security agencies in no time would bring the crisis to an end to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

According to her “it is not our joy that you remain here for long but pending the time you are still here, we have come to extend our friendship and to tell you that we share in your pain. Some of our members are also victims of the various attacks and recently three of our members became widows when their husbands were ambushed while responding to distress call.

“We are happy that some of those who launched the attack have been arrested and it is our prayer that all the perpetrators and their sponsors would be apprehended for peace to return so you can all go back home.”

The duo of Ezekiel Babde and Ezra Kamai who spoke on behalf of the IDPs after receiving the relief materials in both camps thanked the group.

According to them, 5616 inmates were duly registered in both IDP camps. Babde said “over 4216 registered persons have been confined to this camp by disgruntled elements who derive joy in causing mayhem where peace reigns.

“We are indeed grateful for this and we hope in no time we will return to our ancestral homes. “

On his part, Kamai told the group that about 1400 people including children and aged are still taking refuge in Kona IDP camp.

The paramount ruler of Kona, Augustine Njenmang who received the group at Government Day Secondary School, Kona noted that POWA was the first women group to pay him homage since assumption of office earlier this year.

He appreciated them for the gesture and assured that his chiefdom which has been accommodating the displaced persons since crises broke out in their various communities will continue to do so, till they return to their various homes.