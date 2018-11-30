We’re worst hit by flood, says Anambra council boss

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—CHAIRMAN of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Comrade Arinzechukwu Awogu has described the local government as the worst hit by the recent flood disaster that ravaged most riverine areas of the country.

He explained that of all those living along the River Niger, Kainji Dam and Shiroro Dam, Ogbaru local government which has 16 communities, out of which 13 are located along the River Niger area, recorded as high as 11,180 Internally displaced Persons, IDPs who he said the council authorities fed throughout the flooding period that has just subsided.

Awogu who stated this yesterday, when members of the Onitsha Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists paid him a courtesy call in his office at Atani, further explained that about 23 women were delivered of their new born babies, out of which five of them were delivered through caesarean sessions.