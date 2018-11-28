We’re under siege by herdsmen, Delta women protest

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—TWO days after suspected herdsmen shot dead a pipeline guard at Edjekota-Ogor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, hundreds of women, yesterday, stormed the Ughelli Council Secretariat and the ‘A’ Division Police Station in protest of the activities of armed herdsmen.

The women also threatened that if the herdsmen were not evicted from their community in the next seven days, they would cripple vehicular movement at the Ogor Junction axis of the East/West Road, noting that they no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed by herdsmen.

The protesters stormed the streets of Ughelli as early as 7a.m, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Addressing the council chairman, Godwin Adode and the Divisional Police Officer, Muhammad Zakari, at the Ughelli North secretariat, leader of the protesters, Rebecca Ekakitie also condemned the killing of the pipeline guard, while trying to prevent a rape attempt on his wife by a herdsman.

She said: “We decided to embark on this protest because herdsmen have returned to our area and they have taken over our farmlands. We no longer go to the farm for fear of being attacked.

“Yesterday (Monday), those that went to their farms, were chased by these herdsmen who graze their herds on our crops and kill anyone that tries to challenge them.’’

In his address, the Ughelli North Council Chairman expressed worries over the killings, assuring that the council is collaborating with the security agents in the area towards bringing the culprits to book.

He said: “We have summoned an emergency security meeting of all community chairmen in the council towards finding a lasting solution to the spate of insecurity in the area and I want to assure you that these issues would be resolved.”