We’re not campaigning with propaganda — A-Ibom Speaker

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—SPEAKER of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, and Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of Udom Emmanuel Campaign Organisation, Mr. Onofiok Luke, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state is not campaigning with propaganda and lies but relevant issues.



Luke, who made the assertion yesterday while interacting with newsmen in Uyo, stressed that Udom is seeking re-election on the strenght of his performance.

His words: ”We are running our campaigns based on development issues. We have enjoyed peace in Akwa Ibom since he became governor. We know what used to happen in the past, but today we no longer experience insecurity the way it used to be.

“We don’t know the reasons those things used to happen, but we have seen a change. For the peace to remain, we are asking that he should be re-elected. He came with the promise of industrialising the state. We cannot industrialise a place without peace, without the security of lives and property.