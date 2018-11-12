We”ll take advantage of the dry season to complete our projects – Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said that with the setting in of the dry season, contractors handling different road projects in the state have fully mobilised to sites.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure on Monday during the inspection of some road projects in Boji-Boji Agbor, Ika South local government area of Delta State.

The governor who spoke to journalists after inspecting Queens Street, and roads at the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Estate, assured Deltans that the dry season would be fully utilised for construction of roads across the state.

According to him, “I am happy with the quality of projects, though, we noticed that some factors were not taken into consideration at Queens Street, the right thing would be done because, our people in all parts of the state deserve necessary infrastructure.”

“It is true that contractors have mobilised to sites, as a government, we always utilise the dry season to the fullest to construct roads,” he stated.

Fielding questions on how contractors will be paid, the governor said, “we have mapped out our payment strategy; our contractors are doing very well and have also keyed into our programme to fully utilize the dry season.”

Speaking about the storm drainage projects in Asaba, Governor Okowa asserted that the contractors will meet the February, 2019 deadline. He disclosed that some of the drainage projects have been completed while others were at different stages of completion.

“The contractors are world class, once they give you their words, they deliver and we are comfortable doing business with them,” he stated.

Commissioner for Works, Chief James Auguye took Governor Okowa round the project sites.