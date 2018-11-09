We’ll soon rescue kidnapped priests — Delta CP

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Mustafa, yesterday, said the Police are on the trail of the kidnappers of four priests abducted in a border community between Delta and Edo states last Tuesday.



The police boss also hinted that the abductors had opened a line of communication, adding that in the next few days, the clerics would be rescued by the police.

Mustafa made the disclosure in Ughelli while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting with policemen serving in Ughelli Police Area Command.

He described the visit as a routine visit to the command which he said was geared towards improving its service delivery to the public.

On the kidnap of the priests, he said: “We are on it. We have already picked some people around those areas and the hoodlums have opened up a line of communication but we are encouraging people not to pay ransom for kidnap.

“We are tracking them and definitely, in the next few days or hours, we would be able to rescue them,” he added.