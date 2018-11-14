We’ll only vote for political liberators, not oppressors —Delta monarch

By Onozure Dania

BOMADI—His Royal Majesty, Godspower Oporomo, the Taraeza I, Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, has said that the people of his kingdom have resolved to vote for only political liberators rather than oppressors in the 2019 general election.

The Monarch stated that out of the 11 communities that make up Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State,nine communities are members of his kingdom which constitute 80 percent of votes from the council and that they had all agreed to pitch tent and only vote for the political party that will liberate the clan from oppression.

Oporomo, speaking at his palace in Bomadi while playing host to the governorship candidate of African Action Congress, ACN, Mr Frank Esanobi, alongside Mr. Tam Oburumu Delta State House of Assembly candidate for Bomadi constituency who came for royal blessing, noted that what his kingdom was experiencing is reminiscent of the Gelegele Ijaws versus the Binis in Edo State.