We’ll continue to implement policies to better our economy —Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his administration was poised to continue the implementation of policies to make the economy he described as already looking good, better.

Speaking at an audience with Mr Jesper Kamp, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari said Nigeria welcomed further strengthening of relations with countries, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.

He told the Danish ambassador that he was pleased as the relations between Nigeria and Denmark had remained strong, noting that in the economic sphere, there was still some more work to do.

He said: “The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better.”

President Buhari, who also received Letters of Credence from Major General Waqar Kingravi (retd), the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria; Mr Babacar Ndiaye, the new Ambassador of Senegal to Nigeria, and Mr Vyacheslav Beskosky, the new Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, told them that Nigeria valued the existing cordial and friendly relations with their countries.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari described the long-standing military cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan as very commendable and beneficial to both countries.

Receiving the Senegalese Ambassador, President Buhari commended President Macky Sall of Senegal for his roles in the progress achieved in the political process in Guinea Bissau.

Noting that he was aware of the economic progress taking place in Senegal, President Buhari stressed the need for stability in West African to ensure rapid socio-economic development, particularly in key areas of education, health and infrastructure.

In his audience with the Belarus Ambassador, President Buhari harped on the need for improved economic ties, while commending the Eastern European country for accommodating international students from Nigeria in their tertiary institutions.

The President wished the four Ambassadors very successful tenures, reiterating Nigeria’s commitment to continue to partner with their countries in areas of mutual concerns.