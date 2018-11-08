We will miss Ighalo — Eagles spokesman

Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye has provided three reasons why the Super Eagles will definitely miss Changchun Yatai frontman Odion Ighalo on November 17 when they take on South Africa.

‘’It is a big miss, somebody who has scored six goals in his last three games, an average of two per game will surely be a big miss,’’ Ibitoye said to Channels Television.

‘’He has overcome the lack of confidence that he had at the World Cup, now he is firing on all cylinders. He’s scoring a lot of goals for his club, he is in the mood, so we are going to miss him.

‘’It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up. We have a lot of options in our attack – young, intelligent, talented players.

‘We believe they can rise to the occasion against South Africa and even in the friendly against Uganda.’’