We will find you and invest in you, Osinbajo vows

Following the distribution of ten thousand Naira loan (N10K), from the huge sum recovered from the Abacha loot which was approved by the federal government to give to small and medium scale business owners in the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Tuesday vowed that he would ensure an even distribution of the Trader Moni.

In a statement he disclosed via his official facebook handle, Osinbajo averred that he would locate everybody irrespective of name, tribe and religion.

Giving reasons for the empowerment, Osinbajo opined that the contributions of the market women, road sellers, artisans and others who make up the informal sector are un-debatable.

His words, “The market women, road sellers, artisans and others make up the informal sector. While they remain largely invisible, their contributions to the economy are undebatable.

Trader Moni is one of the distinct loan products of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). It seeks to boost the informal sector by enumerating and empowering key players with loans.

Yesterday, I had the pleasure of visiting the Oshodi, Ketu and Bariga markets in Lagos to discuss Trader Moni.

No matter who you are, we will find you and invest in you.”