We will deliver 15m votes to Buhari in 2019 – APC North West women, youth leaders

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – women and youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the North Western states rose from a meeting in Kaduna on Saturday in Kaduna with a vow to mobilise 15 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 elections.



In a remark at the opening of the meeting, the North West Youth Leader, Sadiq Sani Fakai said with the presidential election just 82 days away, the group was strategizing on how to ensure a resounding victory for the president.

According to him, with the remarkable achievements recorded by President Buhari, Nigerians have no better choice bit to re-elect him.

According to him, corrupt politicians are determined to downplay the achievements of the president by bringing irrelevant issues to distract him.

The meeting was also attended by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Social Investment, Ismail Ahmad, who maintained that there is massive support of the president in the northern part pf the country .

According to the Presidential Aide, the party will work to reclaim Sokoto State and all legislative seats lost to other parties, both in states and National Assembly.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of opportunities to explore. As at January this year, there were 18.5 million registered voters in the north west zone and there was opening again within the year, where we had encouraged more people to register and a lot of people were encouraged to collect their PVC as well, so the registered voters should be in the region of 20 million by now.

“We are going down to all the wards, all the local government areas in all the seven states of the North West to mobilize for the people. Remember that in 2015, with the exception of Senator Danjuma Laah of Kaduna South, all the senators of The North West zone we have, were APC. All the governors of the North West for the first time since 1999 were APC, until recently when we had the defection of the Sokoto State Governor.

“Our plan is to ensure that the party maintains that 2015 success and reclaim Sokoto State as well as all our legislative seats both at the national and state levels.

“It is going to be a lot of work, what I have called on my colleagues at the north west level to do is not going to be easy, it is not going to be a tea party. We are aware that the contest is between two northerners, but we will do our home work well. Again, we know people appreciate performance that is glaring and the president has performed way above expectation in terms of real things on the ground, not just semantics.

“This government has done a lot of work, but it doesn’t have many people speaking for it

“So, we know in reality we cannot get hundred percent votes from the North West, but in 2015, north west alone delivered over eight million votes to the APC, this time, we will work hard and ensure that we deliver 15 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari from the North West alone”

Talking about the aggrieved party members, Ahmad charged the youth not to leave the job of reconciliation to the reconciliation committees alone, but talk to aggrieved party members within their own domains.

The zonal woman leader, Yahanasu Buba Ahmad in her own remarks at the meeting said, the women wing had concluded arrangements to organise 35,000 women rally for President Muhammadu Buhari next Tuesday.