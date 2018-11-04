We have a country where nobody is sanctioned for doing something wrong – DHQ spokesman

John Agim, spokesman of the defence headquarters (DHQ), has lamented that Nigeria is a is country where nobody is sanctioned for doing something wrong.



This came as he said that the army does not have rubber bullets when we are sent on assignments. So, if any organisation that is not happy with the government want to take on the military, then they should be ready for the consequence.

Agim speaking in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion on The Osasu Show,said that the allegations that the military was sent to disrupt the procession of the movement is a lie.

He said “There are different narratives out there that are not correct. It is not true that the military is being used to stop the Shi’ites from their normal procession,” Agim said.

“Right from 2015, we have been hearing about the issue of Shi’ites and the military. It has never been that the military was sent to stop whatever thing they are doing.

“The problem emanates from the philosophy that guide the movement. The clash that you see, in fact three times now, is that the Shi’ites obstruct the military from doing their job. They are a law unto themselves. They do anything.

“They are supposed to be a religious organisation. Where did they get those arms and ammunition? This was how Boko Haram started, in fact, it was not even as serious as this. The narrative is being given by an international community and it is very simple. They want to make the military look unprofessional.

“They have the right to protest. But when you protest, protest lawfully. Anybody that does not obey the laws of the land should be sanctioned.”

“We don’t have rubber bullets when we are sent on assignments. So, if any organisation that is not happy with the government want to take on the military, then they should be ready for the consequence.

“Whatever the problem of the Shi’ites with the federal government, let them take it constitutionally. You take on any military in the world and you will be taken down.”

He said if the Shi’ites are left to protest freely, people ask where the military is, but if the military intervenes, “you people you are still blaming the military. Why don’t you let these people be?

“The solution is that Shi’ites must be a religious organisation. Obey the laws of the land. Nobody can take on the military and they will not have casualties,” he said

“I think the area where we are having serious problem in the fight against insecurity is that the judiciary has not been part of it. Anywhere that there must be law and order, people should fear sanctions,” he said.

“Several times, those people were arrested and they were released without any sanction. We have a country where nobody is sanctioned for doing something wrong. Evans, the kingpin kidnapper, he came out confessing. Over one year now, what has happened?”