We give books because of rumour of monkey pox last year – Army

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI – Nigerian army has donated 9000 note books to primary schools in Delta state as part of the ongoing Operation Crocodile Smile III flagged off last week in the Niger Delta region.

Presenting the exercise books to two schools in Sapele local government area, Commander Sector I, Operation Delta Safe, Colonel Alhassan Grema said the choice of note books this time was because of the scare that greeted the medical outreach program for schools organized by the army during the Operation Crocodile Smile II.

It would be recalled that the immunization programs in schools during the Operation Crocodile smile II was greeted with rumour that the army was injecting children with Monkey Pox, a situation that forced parents to hurriedly rush to withdraw their children from schools.

Meantime, Colonel Grema said the donation was also in the spirit of promoting education among the young ones.

“You will remember that last year there was rumour that the army was injecting children with monkey pox when we started our immunization program. So this year we opted for education outreach as part of our civil, military cooperation in the Operation Crocodile smile III

We are giving out 9000 exercise books to primary school children in the region as part of the program lined up for Operation Crocodile smile III. “

The Head Mistress of Ethiope Model Primary school, Chief Mrs Agino Edith and the Head Mistress of St Malachy primary school, Mrs Joyce Salami in their different speeches expressed gratitude to the army for the donations as they distributed the note books among pupils in their schools.