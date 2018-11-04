We do not charge tuition in Unilorin -Management

The University of Ilorin on Sunday said it does not charge tuition fees in line with the policy of the Federal Government.

According to a statement signed by Mr Kunle Akogun, Unilorin Director of Corporate Affairs, misinformation is currently trending on the social media over slight adjustments in the university’s charges starting from the 2018/2019 academic session.

“We wish to put record straight and assure our ever responsible students of the management’s good intentions.

“The University of Ilorin, in line with federal government policy, does not charge tuition fees.

“What we have here is university and faculty charges,” he said.

Akogun stated that the items that make up the charges are simply fundamental and basic.

“For instance, examinations remain sacrosanct, same for provision of state-of-the-art health and library facilities, in addition to stable electricity and uninterrupted water supply.

“The implication is that what is obtainable about 12 years ago can no longer sustain the university in this century.

“It should be pointed out that even with the slight adjustment in charges, Unilorin is still among the lowest charging federal universities in the country,’’ he said.

He said this can be confirmed by comparing statistics of what is payable in other universities.

The director noted that this does not foreclose negotiation between the management and student leaders for reasonable concession.

“Even if only one naira is added, there will be reaction.

“The question is how justifiable is the reaction in the face of current realities in providing qualitative university education with needed facilities that guarantee such.

“The management, ever so responsive, has set in motion a high level negotiation with stakeholders for possible reduction,” he said.

Akogun also stated that as part of the strategy, a meeting had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, between the leadership of the Students’ Union, Faculty Presidents and officials of the Students’ Affairs to find a middle course solution to the matter.