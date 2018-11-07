We decided to kidnap our boss because she’s wicked – Drivers

By Esther Onyegbula & Chiamaka Nkwocha

Two drivers, Emmanuel Okemayin and Austine Anyia, arrested for attempting to kidnap their employer, have revealed that they committed the act because of the wickedness of their boss.

According to Emmanuel Okemayin and Austine Anyia, who were employed as drivers to the victim and her husband respectively, they planned the botched operation for ten days.

It was learned that on the 19 of October at about 9:30 pm the police received information that some group of kidnappers had already concluded an arrangement to kidnap one Ijeoma Eze-Okafor, a renowned businesswoman.

Sequel to the information, directives were given to the FSARS Operatives to infiltrate the camp of the would-be kidnappers and act along with them in a sting operation.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects requested for arms, ammunition and a vehicle from the agents’ provocateur (FSARS men), while the suspects, on their path, sent the photographs of the target, details of her vehicle and other information to their new partners, unknown to them they were dealing with policemen.

However, the suspects met their Waterloo on the D-day, as they were arrested immediately they surfaced.

During interrogation, Emmanuel Okemayin said their accomplice, Arowosola Adewale, collected N10,000 from them to enable him hire a native doctor that will protect them after the operation.