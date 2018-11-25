We came to thanks Buhari – Southeast governors

Governor Dave Umahi in this video said that the during the closed doors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday with Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, four Southeast governors and Deputy Governor of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja they thanked the President for the good things is has done for the Southeast.

The Southeast governors, who were led by the Deputy Senate President, to the State House included Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and deputy governor of Anambra Mr Nkem Okeke.

We [SE governors, SE Legislators, SE Leaders] came, on behalf of the People of South East to thank Pres. @MBuhari……

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was also at the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public, but Governor Dave Umahi in this video said they thanked President Muhammdua Buhari for the 2nd Niger Bridge, the free trade zone etc