We are still in session – OAU Management

The Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife says it has no plans to compel students to vacate it campus before end-of year holiday.

This is contained in a circular to the University community signed by the Registrar, Mrs M. Omosunle and made available by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju to newsmen on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

Omosunle was reacting to a rumour that the students had been asked to vacate the campus.

The management assured all students that the University Academic Calendar for the 2017/2018 session is very much on course.

“There are no plans to compel students to vacate the campus until the end-of year holidays,’’ it said.

The management therefore appealed to all members of the University community to be unanimous in the resolution to ensure that the calendar remains sacrosanct.

“The management therefore enjoins all students and staff to continue their normal activities in line with the approved guidelines.

“We will like to assure all staff and students of their welfare and safety at all times,” it stated.

