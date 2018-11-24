We are open to seeing more players

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that his team will continue to scout for and fish out new players of Nigerian origin for the national team.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Coach Rohr said the discovery of new players for the national team was a continuous process which would not abate, even as he expressed satisfaction with the output of some of the new discoveries introduced to the team. He said, “we are open to seeing new, better players.

In the last couple of matches, we have seen the likes of Samuel Kalu who plays for Bordeaux in France, we have also seen Samuel Chukwueze who plays for Villarreal in Spain and Semilu Collins who plays in Germany. We are happy with their performances as the team is beginning to take shape.”

Rohr expressed happiness that the young players have added value to the team as the Eagles now had three or four players who can play with their left foot. “Chukwueze, Collins and Kalu and even (John) Ogu can play with the left.