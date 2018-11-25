‘We are glad to know that business owners are embracing Esopos POS’

app now on Google Play apps list

Esopos POS application from Madesoftlogic is now one Google Play Store trending apps list. The recently launched app is a free cloud based Point of Sale (POS) software and social marketplace solution for retailers, wholesalers service providers and other businesses in Nigeria.



Since its launch in August 2018, Esopos has been hugely popular with retailers and SMEs who use it to manage their business on the go. The app has received positive reviews for its features and ease of use.

The Trending list highlights apps that are growing faster than Google Play can predict. The aim of the list is to help users get a quick overview of the most popular apps in the play store a 30 day moving window. Every app has a predicted growth rate at Google Play and if an app performs better than predicted, it makes to the trending list.

Commenting on the achievement, Madesoftlogic’s CEO, Mrs. Faith Imade, said, “We are glad to know that business owners are embracing this solution we’ve provided to help them run their businesses seamlessly. Apart from helping users monitor that their businesses in real time from any location, Esopos also has the marketplace feature which gives retailers the opportunity to connect with other businesses within their location for greater efficiency. The beauty of Esopos is that it works across all platforms from mobile phone to tablets and laptops so users do not have to worry power supply to do their business.”

A lot of metrics determine the visibility of any app on Google Play. These metrics measured by Google include number of installs, uninstalls and length of install which depends on the time the app was used before actually getting uninstalled by users. Other yardsticks are recent installs, app rating and reviews by users on Google plus, number of app updates. These metrics help to determine app ranking and status on Play Store.

Mrs. Imade disclosed that the Esopos application will make its debut on the Apple IOS store in the coming weeks as to ensure that it reaches a wider audience both locally and globally.

Madesoftlogic is a leading information technology services and business process solution provider. The company delivers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of information technology solutions to clients in the manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and communications sectors. It also provides solutions for the media, entertainment, energy, transport sectors and in the oil and gas sector among others.