We are at war with fanatics, kidnappers – Kaduna Bishop

By Ben Agande,

Kaduna – The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has warned that the challenge in the northern part of the country is not that of Christians versus Muslims but a war with “fanatics, kidnappers, terrorists and opportunists who are criminals in every sense of the word, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnicity and political leanings”.

In a homily at the funeral mass for the late traditional ruler, the Agom Adara, Mr. Galadima Raphael Maiwada, held, yesterday, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Kachia, Ndagoso accused government of failing in its responsibility to protect lives and property.

According to him, the present crop of leaders in the country has failed in its primary duty of protection of lives and property, adding that government’s deliberate policy of exclusion is creating distrust and unfavorable environment for peace to thrive.

“Let me reiterate once again that the challenge we have at hand in the country, especially in the northern part is not a war between Christians and Muslims. No. Christians and Muslims are not at war with each who other. Our country is at war with fanatics, kidnappers, terrorists and opportunists who are criminals in every sense of the word, killing and maiming innocent Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnicity and political

Leanings”, he said.

“Therefore those charged with the constitutional duty of protecting and securing our lives and property should and must go after them.”

“To do this effectively, they must listen to and respect public opinion and feeling otherwise, their peace- making efforts will be fruitless as long as hostility, contempt and distrust continue to divide the people and put them in opposing camps.

“If lasting peace is to be achieved the first condition is to remove the causes of dissension among the different sectors of the society, such as excessive economic inequalities, disregard for people’s rights, systemic and deliberate policies of exclusion, distrust etc.

“This calls for a change of heart and deliberate efforts at promotion of common good. If we must achieve lasting peace in our dear state, there is an urgent need for coordination of efforts of all stakeholders, namely political, religious and traditional rulers.”

The late traditional ruler, killed by kidnappers at the point the ransom demanded on him was being delivered, was buried amidst right security provided by regular and plain clothes security agents.