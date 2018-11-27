WCON: Our focus is to play in the final — Ebi

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi stated yesterday that the team are battle ready to take on their Cameroonian rivals in the African Women’s Cup of Nations Semi-finals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match is particularly touchy for Ebi, who came down with a fractured arm and stayed on till the end, when the Super Falcons beat Cameroon 1-0 to lift the 2016 trophy in Cameroon. She submitted that the team are aware of the high interest the game has generated.

“It is always a fight whenever we play with Cameroon and we are ready.

“After we lost our first game to South Africa, the coaches worked so hard to correct our mistakes.

“The team have improved with every game and our focus is to play in the final.

The Super Falcons had their final training yesterday and everyone seems to be fit and ready for the game, which many believe should have been the final game of the tournament.