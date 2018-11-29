Warri fed constituency: SDP candidate alleges plot to substitute his name

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Monday Keme has cried out against an alleged plot to substitute his name as the candidate of the party in the Warri Federal Constituency.

Keme, who accused a member of the PDP of being behind the alleged plot said he was declared unopposed by the party for the seat during the primaries in Warri.

He said: “On September 28, 2018, I appeared before the party’s screening committee in Asaba and was screened and issued a certificate as the only candidate for the party in the Warri Federal Constituency.”