Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon: Ogunkoya calls for massive participation

African women 400m record holder, Falilat Ogunkoya has called on Nigerians of all works to support the efforts of the Warri Effurun Peace Marathon, after she unveiled a new logo marking the start of preparations for the 2019 edition.

The event is billed for March 30 2019 and according to Ogunkoya, the intentions of the Warrri Effurun Peace Marathon was laudable, and therefore desires the active participation of every Nigerian corporate entity and individuals.

“When you look at the idea behind the race, it is meant to promote peace. And so any thing that will bring peace to this country must be supported.

“I’m very glad to associate myself with the event and also honored that the organizers called on me from all the list of top Nigerian athletes.”

The Warri Peace Marathon started in 2016 with the efforts of individuals who wanted to use sports as vehicle of promoting peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta area.

“Apart from promoting peace and friendship we also want to assure the business community that Warri is now a safe place for investment.

“We are looking forward to new innovations in the 2019 editions. But all these depends on funds and this is we have been talking to several organisations and we have had some positive response,” said Mrs Joyce Bozimo chief executive of the Warri Peace Marathon.