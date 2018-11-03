WAEC Headquarters in Ghana said has no record of Buhari’s certificate – Reno’s viral post

Following the presentation of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Registrar of West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Abuja yesterday, the Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has described the development as pure garbage, maintaining that President Buhari has no WAEC certificate.

Pastor Omokri who said this on his viral Facebook page said even the Headquarters of WAEC had confirmed in 2015 that it had no record of Buhari as one who had written its exams.

President Buhari has come under serious criticisms, especially from members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who have continued to maintain that Buhari does not have WAEC certificate and so, is not eligible to vie for elective position much less that of the presidency in Nigeria.

The allegation which first arose in the run-up to the 2015 election which Buhari later won has, however, resurfaced just as the 2019 election is at the corner.

Although the military claimed it was not in possession of Buhari’s WAEC certificate and other academic credentials, the President, however, continued to maintain that all his academic credentials, including his WAEC certificate are with the Secretary of the military board.

The drama took a new turn when, yesterday, the Registrar of WAEC, Iyi Uwadiae, came from the WAEC headquarters in Ghana to present the attestation certificate to the President in his mini conference hall in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a tweet, wrote, “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

However, Pastor Omokri countered the development, saying that the Headquarters of WAEC which is in Ghana had confirmed in 2015 that it did not have records of Buhari’s certificate.

He also said that the University of Cambridge had also confirmed that, as at 1961, that they did not use the alphanumeric grading system which is now found in the recent attestation certificate given to Buhari

According to him, “The Headquarters of The West African Examination Council (WAEC) is in Ghana. They are immune to political control by President Muhammadu Buhari. In 2015, Move On Nigeria wrote WAEC Headquarters and they said they have no record of Buhari’s certificate. Also, University of Cambridge confirmed that they did not use the alphanumeric grading system in 1961 which appears in Buhari’s ‘certificate’. #RenosDarts”