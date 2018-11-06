Breaking News
Translate

Voters Register: INEC to expunge names of deceased persons

On 3:34 amIn News by adekunleComments

By Emem Idio
YENAGOA—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that it would use the one week earmarked for the display of Voters’ Register to expunge names of deceased persons, foreigners and those who did double registration among others, in the 1,804 polling units across Bayelsa State.

INEC
INEC boss

It also noted that the exercise would be used for distribution of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs,  across the polling units.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of the state, Dr. Cyril Omoregbe, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the commencement of display of voters register in the state.

Omoregbe, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Lebari Nduh, said PVCs that have not been collected since 2011 will be distributed during the period. He urged members of the public to come forward for their PVCs.

INEC to display voters’ register in Kwara

 

Harping on the importance of the exercise, he said: “The exercise is to ensure and effect the corrections of names, titles not well spelt, residences, and sex of voters, as well as to expunge names of deceased persons, foreigners and those who carry out double registration.

“This is to make sure that our voters’ register has integrity and credibility and to meet international best practices.”

Firm unveils technology on credible elections in Nigeria

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.