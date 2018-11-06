Voters Register: INEC to expunge names of deceased persons

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that it would use the one week earmarked for the display of Voters’ Register to expunge names of deceased persons, foreigners and those who did double registration among others, in the 1,804 polling units across Bayelsa State.

It also noted that the exercise would be used for distribution of Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, across the polling units.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in charge of the state, Dr. Cyril Omoregbe, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the commencement of display of voters register in the state.

Omoregbe, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Lebari Nduh, said PVCs that have not been collected since 2011 will be distributed during the period. He urged members of the public to come forward for their PVCs.

Harping on the importance of the exercise, he said: “The exercise is to ensure and effect the corrections of names, titles not well spelt, residences, and sex of voters, as well as to expunge names of deceased persons, foreigners and those who carry out double registration.

“This is to make sure that our voters’ register has integrity and credibility and to meet international best practices.”