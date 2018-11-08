VON DG calls for Oshiomhole’s resignation

….says Enugu people might stone him during campaigns

…wants DSS, EFCC to probe chairman’s call log

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Director General of the Voice of Nigeria VON, Osita Okechukwu, has called for the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over allegations of corruption arising from the recent conduct of party primaries.



He imagined a situation whereby the national chairman would be stoned by the public should he accompany President Muhammadu Buhari to Enugu during the electioneering campaigns.

Okechukwu, who is also an aggrieved Senatorial aspirant in Enugu state, urged the Department of State Services DSS and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC to immediately probe the call logs of Oshiomhole in the recent times.

The national chairman was reportedly interrogated by the security agencies early this week before he traveled out of the country

Addressing a press conference at the party national secretariat on Thursday in Abuja, Okechukwu said it is imperative that Oshiomhole resigns forthwith to save the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari on the eve of a crucial general election.

“Penultimate week ago, I joined the league of APC moral leaders, faithful and men of good conscience to call on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to honourably resign forthwith the chairmanship of our great party. In his usual narcissistic disposition, he refused.

“Gentlemen of the Press, as the Oshiohmole Must Go wave raged, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) got wind of it. They interrogated him and I patiently waited to read in the social or main media from Comrade Oshiomhole and his spin doctors over his tango with the DSS, neither rebuttal nor denial came from them.

“I therefore, once again stridently call on Comrade Oshiomhole to instead of pontificating, grandstanding and running away from the country; to do the needful by honourably resigning the chairmanship of our great party.

“It seems he is running away from duty to evade the substitution window, meant to redress the grievances of some of us, who are casualities of his nepotism.

“It is imperative that he resigns forthwith to save the APC and Mr President on the eve of 2019 crucial general elections. One personally would not want the mud Comrade Oshiomhole had accumulated via gross breach of the Constitution of the APC, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and extant laws to be splashed on our great party or Present Muhammadu Buhari.

“One would not bore you with Oshiomhole’s malfeasance as his nepotism, undue substitution of candidates and Cash and Carry primaries are in the public domain. One once more challenges the DSS to scroll the Phone-Log of Comrade and his nepotic court of cronies.”

The VON DG, however exonerated President Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from having knowledge of Oshiomhole’s ordeal.

“I call on Oshiomohle that instead of pontificating or running out of the country to do the needful. You can imagine if Oshiomohle comes to Enugu with President Buhari for a campaign, people might stone him,” he insisted.

