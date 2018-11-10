Vodacom trains students on robotics

Connectivity and telecommunications provider, Vodacom Business Nigeria, says it trained students from five secondary schools in Lagos State on robotics.

Robotics deals with the design, construction and operation and use of robots, as well as computer system for their control, sensory, feedback and information processing.

The information is in a statement by the Commercial Director for Vodacom, Solomon Ogufere, on Saturday in Lagos.

He stated that the world was progressing further into the fourth industrial revolution and stressed the need to infuse some much-needed Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) training in the education sector.

He added that Vodacom Business Nigeria recently organised a one-day robotics training workshop for students from five secondary schools in Lagos.

According to him, the training is a means to enable the education sector to advance teaching and learning programmes into the fourth industrial revolution.

”The training gave the students the opportunity to open their minds to the various ways in which technology is shaping the world around them.

”They were also equipped with useful mechanical and programming skills, which can be developed as they progress through the various levels of education.

”As a business, we are committed to equipping the next generation in Nigeria with the requisite ICT skills to prepare them for the inevitability, that is the fourth industrial revolution.

”We believe that it is never too early or too late to begin this immersive process in students, thereby preparing them for the post-digital age, which will demand technical knowledge and skills,” he said.

The schools represented were Dansol High School, Ikeja; Edgefield College, Lekki; Fruitful Ville College International, Ikorodu; Halifield Schools, Maryland and Holy Child College, Ikoyi.

The students in attendance aged 12 to 15, were taught the complexities that surrounded the Internet of Things (IoT) and how this would affect their lives in the near future.

Ogufere said that students were taught how to build, programme and control various kinds of robots, which were being used to perform numerous functions in today’s world.

He said that the training demonstrated the essential nature of technology in everyday life, from manufacturing to transportation and even securing lives and property.

He noted that Vodacom Business Nigeria was constantly seeking opportunities to enhance the lives of the next generation.

He added that this was through engagement in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, with primary focus on educational programmes, capacity building sessions, training workshops and industrial tours.

Earlier in the year, Vodacom organised an ICT skills development training day for 36 young students from the S.S. Peter & Paul Nursery and Primary School, a school run by an independent non-profit organisation that serves the underprivileged communities in Lagos State.

By constantly empowering the next generation, Vodacom Business Nigeria aims to drive positive change in the Nigerian economy through the use of telecommunications technologies.

NAN