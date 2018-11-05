Video: Reno Omokri reveals secrets PDP must adopt to defeat Buhari’s APC in 2019

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, needs unity to defeat the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, party come 2019 election.

Buhari, APC fixation over Atiku’s strategy meetings is defeatist – PDP

Omokri, in a video to Vanguard, said the Buhari-led APC has failed in every index of development for the country and as such, should not be voted in again come 2019.

2019: Atiku hits Buhari over resource management

Omokri urged the PDP to remain united and focus on job creation in national debates instead of, according to him, the ruse called anti-corruption fight championed by the APC.

Watch video below: