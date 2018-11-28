VC calls for law banning public officers from sending their wards overseas

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin-The Vice chancellor of Al-Hikmah university,an Islamic biased institution based in ilorin, Professor Taofeek Ibrahim has canvassed for a law that would compel all public officers to sending their wards to schools in Nigeria in order for them to see the need for proper funding of education.



He believed that this development would eradicate problems of incessant strike in our tertiary institutions.

Professor Ibrahim also said that the university has commenced testing of incoming students on the use of hard drugs in order to effect appropriate intervention where applicable.

He spoke yesterday at a pre-convocation ceremony of the institution.

Prof Ibrahim said any students caught to be using hard drugs would be subsequently referred to an hospital as well as guidance and counselling unit of the institution for reformation.

He added that “students’ discipline remains very high up on the university’s agenda to maintain law, order and peace on our campuses.

To sustain our mitigation of indiscipline among students, the compulsory accommodation of students in the university hostels and accredited private hostels remains in force.

“Also, the digital automated, electronic ID card is to monitor students’ attendance of lectures and unapproved absences from hostels at night, is commencing this academic session. The university remains committed to improving facilities for students’ welfare and comfort in our learning environment.”

Speaking on the incessant strike as reflected in the current strike by members of ASUU, he said, “A law should be in place to disallow public office holders from sending their children/wards to foreign countries for education.

This will put an end to incessant strikes by staff of the tertiary institutions in the country.

“My candid advice is for the political office holders to allow their children acquire higher educational qualifications in Nigeria this will ensure adequate funding of education in the country.

“The moment we can do this I think that will end constant strikes in the universities,” he said.

Prof Ibrahim said that a total of 876 students would graduate from the university this year, adding that 798 are undergraduates, 61 postgraduates and 17 sub-degree diplomas.